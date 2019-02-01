Top LDP official says Seoul should 'stop lying' over radar lock-on incident

Tomohiro Yamamoto (Mainichi)

TOKYO -- A senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) official harshly accused South Korea on Jan. 31 over its denial of a lock-on of fire-control radar incident by a South Korean destroyer on a Japanese patrol plane, saying Seoul "should stop lying."

LDP Defense Affairs Division chief Tomohiro Yamamoto also told a party meeting on national security issues that South Korea "has not returned" Buddhist statues stolen by a group of South Korean thieves from Tsushima Island of Nagasaki Prefecture in southern Japan. "The saying goes 'Lying is the start of thievery,' they are just a bunch of lying thieves," Yamamoto said.

However, some of the stolen statues have been returned to Japan by the South Korean government. The rest remain in Seoul's custody because a South Korean temple claiming to be the original owner of the items is demanding their return.

Yamamoto's statement of calling the South Korean government "a thief" may develop into a diplomatic issue.

Meanwhile, a number of participants criticized the South Korean Defense Ministry in the LDP meeting for claiming that a Maritime Self-Defense Force plane flew at a "threatening" low altitude over a South Korean navy ship in international waters last month. One of the attendees said, "South Korea is a 'monster' complainer."

(Japanese original by Noriaki Kinoshita, Political News Department)