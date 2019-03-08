JAL's new LCC unit named ZipAir, to offer flights to Bangkok, Seoul

This July 24, 2018 file photo shows two Japan Airlines planes at Tokyo's Haneda airport. (Kyodo)

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japan Airlines Co.'s new budget airline operating medium- to long-haul flights has been named ZipAir Tokyo, a JAL subsidiary preparing for its launch said Friday, adding it plans to offer flights to Bangkok and Seoul amid growing demand for low-cost travel.

The airline will be based at Narita International Airport and start flight services using two Boeing 787-8 aircraft in the summer of 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held, according to ZipAir Tokyo, a wholly-owned JAL subsidiary.

"We aim to cross the Pacific Ocean" from Japan in the near future, ZipAir President Shingo Nishida said. At present, few low-cost carriers offer trans-Pacific routes, he added.

Nishida also said the airline is considering launching routes to Europe and North America in the future and the company will add two Boeing 787-8s annually.

LCCs currently make up some 10 percent of domestic flight passengers. The figure is expected to rise further to some 30 percent in the near future, while the Japanese government aims to increase the number of foreign visitors to 40 million by 2020 and 60 million by 2030.

JAL holds a 33.3 percent stake in budget carrier Jetstar Japan Co., a joint venture with Australia's Qantas Group.