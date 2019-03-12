Olympics: Organizers give North Korea access to Tokyo 2020 info

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said Tuesday they have given North Korea access to information on participation in the 2020 Summer Games.

The organizing committee had withheld the ID and password from the North Korean Olympic Committee needed to access the private internet network or "extranet" used by games organizers and National Olympic Committees since 2016 to share information.

Organizers said Monday they were consulting with the government "since there are points which need to be arranged in relation to sanctions" against North Korea.

According to an informed source, the Tokyo organizing committee had not received permission from the prime minister's office to issue an ID and password to the North Korean Olympic Committee. A negotiator for the North Korean body said it had been requesting issuance since around last September.

The North Korean Olympic Committee called the incident a "violation of the spirit of the Olympic Charter" and was considering making an official complaint to the International Olympic Committee.

Relations between the two countries are strained due to North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, as well as its past abductions of Japanese citizens.