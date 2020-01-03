Editorial: Tokyo 2020 Games about inclusivity and fairness, not just medals

Tokyo will host the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in just 200-plus days for the first time in 56 years, and we need to revisit the meaning of the quadrennial games coming to Japan once again.

The previous games in 1964 were an event that showcased Japan's postwar recovery and economic growth. This time, however, the country is facing slow growth with an aging and declining population.

Even so, Japan is planning events that make it seem like it is fantasizing about the days when the economy was enjoying constant growth. The world expo, for example, is coming to Osaka and the wider Kansai region in western Japan in 2025, while Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, is expected to bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Not just Tokyo, but similar tendencies can be observed in major world cities that have bid successfully for the summer games more than once. For places like London, Paris and Los Angeles, one of the important themes in hosting the games must be revitalizing the cities and boosting economic growth.

However, the objective of hosting the Olympics and Paralympics is not renovating aging venues or improving roads, attracting more tourists or building more hotels.

Picture Japanese athletes turning in outstanding performances on the world stage. Of those, athletes such as tennis player Naomi Osaka, NBA player Rui Hachimura as well as track athletes Abdul Hakim Sani Brown and Asuka Cambridge all have parents who were born outside of Japan. The Japanese national rugby team that made history in the 2019 Rugby World Cup was made up of multinational players who brought diversity to the squad.

Globalization is even more noticeable in the sporting world beyond Japan's shores. The biggest names on French national soccer team that took home FIFA World Cup top honors before a home crowd in 1998 were first- or second-generation immigrants from Africa, the Caribbean, or from France's former colonies.

In Britain, distance runner Mohammed "Mo" Farah, who clinched a total of four gold medals in the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics, is a national hero. Born in Somalia, he fled civil conflict there and arrived in Britain at age 8, where his talent on the track bloomed.

Japan, too, is becoming a society where people of different races, ethnicities, creeds and languages coexist.

The importance of coexistence is linked to how a society engages with those living with disabilities. The Paralympics originates in an archery competition that started in 1948 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in the London suburbs. At first, it was held as part of physical rehabilitation for soldiers who injured their spines in World War II.

English neurosurgeon Ludwig Guttmann, founder of the archery event and known as the father of the Paralympics, reportedly told the wounded soldiers not to worry about what was lost but make the best of what they still had. His philosophy won the hearts of many, and the competition developed into an international sporting event.

In Japan, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare used to oversee sports activities for the disabled. In fiscal 2014, the responsibility was taken over by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and now falls under the Sports Agency. Top Paralympic athletes now train at national training centers just like their Olympian counterparts. This proves that Paralympic events are no longer a means of rehabilitation but are competitive sporting events just like the Olympics.

Athletes with disabilities push themselves to explore their possibilities and push their limits -- the Paralympics provides an opportunity to know about them and have firsthand understanding of what it means to be an inclusive society.

Meanwhile, the world has been witnessing the backlash against globalization morph into the rise of nationalist ideologies that reject diversity. Once competition over Olympic and Paralympic medals gets tied to nationalism, it will only suffocate the athletes.

Kokichi Tsuburaya, who won bronze in the 1964 Tokyo Olympic marathon, killed himself before the 1968 Mexico City Olympics due to such severe mental and physical exhaustion that he could no longer run. It is a tragedy that is still talked about.

Japan is aiming for 30 gold medals in the 2020 Summer Games. It sought to win 15 golds 56 years ago, and Japanese athletes ended up winning a total of 16 -- to this day, tied with the most ever won by Japan, alongside the 2004 Athens Games haul. Considering that Japan garnered 12 golds in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, 30 seems a bit of a stretch.

Japan is also looking to get into the top seven for the number of gold medals in the upcoming Paralympics, though it came home from Rio with zero golds.

Behind the aggressive goals for Japanese Olympians and Paralympians is the fact that the government pours massive sums into training athletes as a national strategy. In the fiscal 2020 draft budget, a record 35.1 billion yen (about $325 million) is set aside for sports-related programs. Of this, 10.1 billion yen is for programs to improve the athletes' competitiveness.

Placing the highest priority on the number or color of medals, however, pushes athletes to the edge and sometimes triggers wrongdoing. It is instructive that Russia, a country that tends to emphasize enhancing national prestige through the games, is unable to eradicate doping and has ultimately been disqualified from competing.

What is needed more in sports at the level of individual athletes is not results, but fairness. Kenkichi Oshima, a triple jumper who led the Japanese delegation in the 1964 Tokyo Games, wrote, "In the religion of the Olympics, fair play is the main god. It is a shared principle throughout the world."

From the perspective of looking into Japan's future, we hope the country makes this year's games an opportunity to treat people of the world as a mature society, acknowledging diversity and pursuing fairness.